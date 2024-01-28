National Police Day: SAPS Raises R6.6 Million for Children's Education Fund

In an inspiring display of solidarity and support, the South African Police Service (SAPS) used National Police Day to launch a fundraising campaign aimed at uplifting the educational lives of children orphaned by the loss of their police officer parents. A remarkable R6.6 million was raised during a charity golf event on January 25, 2024, with the funds directed towards the South African Police Education Trust Fund (SAPSET).

Supporting the Next Generation

The initiative, a beacon of hope for those dealing with the tragic loss of their law enforcement parents, aims to support the educational journey of these children, from early childhood education through to tertiary studies. To date, SAPSET has made a significant impact, assisting over 1078 children affected by the loss of a parent in the line of duty. Among the beneficiaries, 54 have graduated, and 146 have received the National Senior Certificate.

An Ongoing Struggle

Over the past four years, SAPS has mourned the loss of 140 officers, a sobering number that underscores the sacrifice these brave men and women make in their quest to serve and protect. This initiative, therefore, serves as a testament to their legacy and a commitment to support their children's future.

Gratitude and Encouragement

Police Minister General Bheki Cele expressed his gratitude for the generous contributions made at the event, emphasizing the importance of these funds in ensuring the educational needs of the children are met. He also called for increased corporate support, indicating the potential for this initiative to grow and impact more lives. National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, in turn, highlighted the necessity of community collaboration to prevent further loss of police lives and combat crime.