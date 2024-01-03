MyBroadband Offers Exciting Journalism Internship for Graduates and Young Professionals

South Africa’s leading technology news platform, MyBroadband, is setting the stage for aspiring journalists, offering an exciting internship opportunity to graduates and young professionals.

This initiative aims at churning out the next generation of digital media professionals, setting them on a path of excellence in journalism and content creation.

Internship Details and Opportunities

The internship is designed to provide an immersive hands-on experience in the dynamic digital media industry. Interns will be trained to report on cutting-edge technology news, craft engaging articles and features, and sub-edit content.

The program guarantees first-class training with a duration of three months, during which the interns will be full-time employees and receive a competitive salary.

What makes this opportunity even more enticing is the potential for a permanent journalist position upon successful completion of the internship. The door to this opportunity is not only open to journalism degree holders but extends to all graduates and young professionals seeking to make a mark in the world of digital media.

MyBroadband and Broad Media Group

MyBroadband is part of the Broad Media Group, a prominent online media company in South Africa that boasts other successful publications such as BusinessTech, TopAuto, Daily Investor, What’s Next, Business Talk, and Smart Money.

The group is renowned for its excellent work environment, competitive salary packages, and a clear pathway for career growth.

Location and Application

The position is based at the company’s head office in Centurion. With this internship, MyBroadband continues its tradition of nurturing talent and contributing to the media landscape in South Africa.