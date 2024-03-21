Muzi Mthabela Joins Ukhozi FM, Co-Hosts with Neliswa Cele in Fresh Talent Showcase

Generations: The Legacy actor and acclaimed video editor, Muzi Mthabela, is charting a new course in his career by joining the ranks of SABC's Ukhozi FM, South Africa's radio powerhouse. Announced recently, Mthabela's appointment is part of the station's lineup refresh for the 2024-2025 broadcasting season, where he is set to co-host the Ukhozi FM TV show alongside Neliswa Cele, marking a significant stride in his diverse career.

From Screen to Microphone

Transitioning from a successful stint in television, where Mthabela left a memorable mark in shows like Isibaya and Imbewu: The Seed, to the auditory realm of radio is a testament to his versatility as an entertainer. Over the past three years, Mthabela has been engaging with his audience through various platforms, sharing insights from biblical scriptures to representing Christian values in the entertainment industry. His new role at Ukhozi FM is not just a career shift but a continuation of his journey in influencing and inspiring through his voice.

Ukhozi FM's Vision for the Future

Ukhozi FM's business manager, Sbongi Ngcobo, shared the station's enthusiasm for the upcoming radio season, emphasizing the introduction of dynamic talents and fresh perspectives to their audience. The station, known for its innovative campaigns and nation-building discourse, aims to maintain its industry-leading position while resonating with its vast listener base. The inclusion of Mthabela, alongside other new additions like 2024 Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search winner Nozipho Zulu, is expected to bolster Ukhozi FM's offerings, meeting both listener and client needs effectively.

A New Chapter for Mthabela

Mthabela's journey from being a video editor to an actor and now a radio host reflects his continuous evolution and adaptability in the entertainment world. In conversations, he has expressed an eagerness to challenge himself and explore various facets of his creativity. Hosting alongside Neliswa Cele, Mthabela is set to bring his unique blend of insights, experiences, and values to a broader audience, further enriching the South African media landscape. His move to Ukhozi FM is not just a new job; it's a new chapter in a storied career, promising fresh, engaging content for the listeners.

As Muzi Mthabela embarks on this new journey with Ukhozi FM, his transition from acting to radio hosting is poised to add an enriching layer to his career while contributing significantly to the station's continued success. The blend of Mthabela's charisma and the station's innovative vision suggests exciting times ahead for Ukhozi FM's audience, promising engaging, thoughtful, and inspiring programming that resonates well beyond the airwaves.