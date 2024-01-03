MultiChoice Faces Backlash Over Rising Subscription Costs Amidst Subscriber Loss

South African pay-TV company MultiChoice, renowned for its DStv service, has come under fire for steadily increasing its subscription package prices over the last decade. The firm’s pricing model has seen subscribers bear the brunt of a significant hike, with the annual cost for DStv Premium subscribers now exceeding R3,000 more than the cost in 2013. The current monthly fee for this top-tier package stands at R879, a stark contrast to the R625 fee ten years prior. The DStv Compact Plus and Compact packages have not been exempted from this trend, witnessing substantial price increments as well.

Rising Costs and Subscribers’ Frustration

MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs has hinted that any impending price increase would likely match inflation rates in South Africa and other African markets. Yet, this strategy has sparked considerable frustration among subscribers, pushing many to explore alternative platforms such as streaming services.

Such discontent is evident in MultiChoice’s dwindling subscriber base. In just the first half of the 2023 financial year, the company reported a loss of nearly half a million DStv subscribers in South Africa. This decline has been attributed, in part, to the termination of promotional pricing and the widespread impact of load-shedding.

MultiChoice’s Countermeasures

In response to these challenges, MultiChoice is contemplating the sale of solar and battery energy storage products. Such a move is perceived as a direct countermeasure to the disruptive effects of load-shedding. Further, the company is aggressively promoting its streaming services, which provide the added benefit of offline viewing.

CEO Calvo Mawela underscored the urgency to address the load-shedding issue, acknowledging its detrimental impact on both the company and the broader South African community. The company’s recent decision to increase subscription rates for its DStv and GOtv services, citing economic challenges, has been met with legal action from claimants seeking to prevent these increases.