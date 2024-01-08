en English
Obituary

Mswazi the Taxi Boss: South African Transport Industry Mourns the Loss of a Stalwart

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
On the afternoon of January 7, Jothan Msibi, an influential figure in the South African transport industry, breathed his last. Popularly known as Mswazi the Taxi Boss, Msibi’s life story was a testament to the power of ambition and hard work. His journey from modest beginnings to becoming a respected transport entrepreneur is a narrative marked by resilience and vision, leaving an indelible imprint on the transport landscape of South Africa.

The Legacy of Mswazi the Taxi Boss

Msibi was much more than just a successful businessman. He owned a fleet of taxis, but his influence extended far beyond his personal assets. At one point in his career, he served as the president of the South African Local and Long Distance Taxis and Buses Organisation, a tenure that cemented his position as a key player in the transport industry. His leadership was characterized by a keen understanding of the complexities of the transport sector, coupled with a commitment to improving the industry for all stakeholders.

Last Days and Immediate Aftermath

Msibi’s death occurred in a Pretoria hospital following a brief illness. He had been admitted to the hospital approximately a month before his demise. The cause of his death, however, remains unknown. The news of his passing was confirmed to Sunday World by a family member, who also shared that the family is currently in the throes of arranging his funeral and dealing with the implications of his death. The loss of such a prominent figure naturally leaves a considerable void in the industry, and the family must now navigate this challenging period.

Mswazi’s Imprint on the South African Transport Industry

Msibi’s contributions to the South African transport industry are manifold. One of his most noteworthy achievements was his involvement with the founding of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the 1990s. His work in establishing transport routes, licenses, and associations has shaped the industry’s structure, making it more organized and efficient. As the transport industry continues to evolve, Msibi’s legacy will undoubtedly remain a significant part of its history, a testament to his enduring influence and impact.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

