Mother-Daughter Duo Experience a Unique Flight as Sole Passengers

On a seemingly ordinary Christmas day flight, a woman named Zoe Doyle and her mother, Kimmy Chedel, found themselves living an extraordinary experience. They boarded an Emirates flight from Seychelles International Airport, destined for Switzerland with a stopover in Dubai, only to discover they were the lone passengers in standard class. The event unfolded amidst the monsoon season in Seychelles, which coupled with the holiday season, resulted in a dramatic drop in travelers.

Embracing the Unique Experience

Zoe, a 25-year-old swimwear business owner currently residing in Cape Town, South Africa, along with her 59-year-old mother, did not let the occasion slip through their fingers. Instead, they seized the opportunity to capture the moment, filming videos and creating unforgettable memories. From trying out goofy dances to drawing imaginary snow angels on the vacant aisles, the mother-daughter duo made the most of their unusual flight.

A Surprised Cabin Crew

The cabin crew, caught off guard by the unexpected scenario, joined in the fun. They offered Zoe and Kimmy a tour of the aircraft, barring the first class, and actively participated in the entertainment. The highlight of the flight was Kimmy being dressed in one of the crew uniforms, an experience that was captured in polaroid pictures, adding another layer of uniqueness to their journey.

A Flight Like No Other

Despite the presence of four other passengers in first class, Zoe and her mother had the standard class all to themselves. The unusual circumstances of their flight, far from being an inconvenience, turned into a memorable adventure. The pair enjoyed a unique flight experience, making their trip to spend Christmas with family in Switzerland an unforgettable one.