en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Mother-Daughter Duo Experience a Unique Flight as Sole Passengers

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
Mother-Daughter Duo Experience a Unique Flight as Sole Passengers

On a seemingly ordinary Christmas day flight, a woman named Zoe Doyle and her mother, Kimmy Chedel, found themselves living an extraordinary experience. They boarded an Emirates flight from Seychelles International Airport, destined for Switzerland with a stopover in Dubai, only to discover they were the lone passengers in standard class. The event unfolded amidst the monsoon season in Seychelles, which coupled with the holiday season, resulted in a dramatic drop in travelers.

Embracing the Unique Experience

Zoe, a 25-year-old swimwear business owner currently residing in Cape Town, South Africa, along with her 59-year-old mother, did not let the occasion slip through their fingers. Instead, they seized the opportunity to capture the moment, filming videos and creating unforgettable memories. From trying out goofy dances to drawing imaginary snow angels on the vacant aisles, the mother-daughter duo made the most of their unusual flight.

A Surprised Cabin Crew

The cabin crew, caught off guard by the unexpected scenario, joined in the fun. They offered Zoe and Kimmy a tour of the aircraft, barring the first class, and actively participated in the entertainment. The highlight of the flight was Kimmy being dressed in one of the crew uniforms, an experience that was captured in polaroid pictures, adding another layer of uniqueness to their journey.

A Flight Like No Other

Despite the presence of four other passengers in first class, Zoe and her mother had the standard class all to themselves. The unusual circumstances of their flight, far from being an inconvenience, turned into a memorable adventure. The pair enjoyed a unique flight experience, making their trip to spend Christmas with family in Switzerland an unforgettable one.

0
Aviation South Africa Travel & Tourism
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
13 mins ago
IndiGo Revamps Preferred Seating Charges: Aligns with Ancillary Revenue Strategy
IndiGo, India’s market-leading airline, has revamped the pricing structure for preferred seating across its fleet. In a move designed to enhance ancillary revenues, the airline has hiked the charges for front row seats, known for their additional legroom. The updated rates now require passengers opting for window or aisle seats in the front row of
IndiGo Revamps Preferred Seating Charges: Aligns with Ancillary Revenue Strategy
United Airlines Uncovers Loose Bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9: Safety Concerns Amplified
22 mins ago
United Airlines Uncovers Loose Bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9: Safety Concerns Amplified
Former United CEO Oscar Munoz Comments on Alaska Airlines' Boeing Over-Water Flight Restrictions
27 mins ago
Former United CEO Oscar Munoz Comments on Alaska Airlines' Boeing Over-Water Flight Restrictions
Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing: Loose Bolts, a Blown Panel, and TikTok Testimonies
13 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing: Loose Bolts, a Blown Panel, and TikTok Testimonies
Tulsa Police Department Building New Hangar for Aviation Unit
14 mins ago
Tulsa Police Department Building New Hangar for Aviation Unit
Boeing Initiates Steps to Unground 737 Max 9 Following Mishap
18 mins ago
Boeing Initiates Steps to Unground 737 Max 9 Following Mishap
Latest Headlines
World News
Edefuan Ulofoshio: A Tale of Resilience and Potential in NFL Draft
41 seconds
Edefuan Ulofoshio: A Tale of Resilience and Potential in NFL Draft
Chad's Interim Prime Minister Renounces Salary in Bold Philanthropic Gesture
54 seconds
Chad's Interim Prime Minister Renounces Salary in Bold Philanthropic Gesture
Lana McCarthy Crowned 2023-24 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year
2 mins
Lana McCarthy Crowned 2023-24 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy's Vacated House Seat
2 mins
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy's Vacated House Seat
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
2 mins
Enugu State’s Transformation: Ensuring Clean Water Access for All
Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics
3 mins
Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
3 mins
Bill Belichick Affirms Intent to Stay with New England Patriots Amidst Speculations
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move
3 mins
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins in a Strategic Move
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
3 mins
UCLA Bruins Acquire Long Snapper Ryan Wilkins through NCAA Transfer Portal
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
6 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app