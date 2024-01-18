Missing Durban Schoolboy Found Safe After Boarding Wrong Taxi Amidst Severe Weather Warnings

In a gripping event that drew attention to the vulnerability of children amidst disruptive weather conditions, five-year-old Lindokuhle Ntsethe was reported missing after his first day of school at Sydenham Primary School in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The young Grade R pupil had mistakenly boarded the wrong taxi when school was dismissed early due to severe weather warnings.

Disruptive Weather and Early Dismissal

In response to a level 5 warning for disruptive rain issued by the SA Weather Service, the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal had instructed schools to release pupils early. This sudden change in schedule led to the unfortunate incident of Lindokuhle taking the wrong ride home.

Community Effort in Finding the Missing Child

As news of Lindokuhle's disappearance spread, the community, alongside the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department, actively disseminated information about the child. They urged anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact his mother, Olwethu Ntsethe, or the police.

Lindokuhle Found Safe

Fortunately, the following morning brought relief as Lindokuhle was found at his school. This incident, while ending positively, cast a spotlight on the importance of adequate supervision of learners, particularly during times of unexpected early dismissals.

The incident occurred in a province already grappling with a rising death toll, with fatalities crossing into the 40s due to disaster incidents caused by heavy rains. In a separate incident two weeks earlier, the disappearance of a four-month-old baby girl in Springs led to the arrest of two women found with the baby and two other children.

The incidence of missing children in South Africa is a growing concern, with a staggering 23% of children reported missing either never found, trafficked, or discovered deceased. As of 2023, 3,712 children remain missing in the country. Lindokuhle's story serves as a stark reminder of the urgency and importance of child safety measures, particularly in the context of unexpected situations like early school dismissals due to severe weather.