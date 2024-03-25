Minnie Dlamini Set for Showmax Roast: Star-Studded Panel Revealed for Laugh Africa Festival

The entertainment landscape is abuzz as Showmax announces the star-studded panel for The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini, scheduled for 5 April at the Sandton Convention Centre. This highly anticipated event precedes the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, promising a convergence of laughter, satire, and entertainment.

Advertisment

The Roasting Panel

Joining the roast are luminaries from diverse entertainment spheres. Comedians Trevor Gumbi and Celeste Ntuli, broadcasters Shahan Ramkissoon and Penny Lebyane, YouTuber Lasizwe, rapper Da L.E.S, and media personality Siv Ngesi, with sportscaster Robert Marawa as the surprise addition. Comedy giants Tumi Morake and Jason Goliath will steer the ship as Roast Masters, ensuring a night filled with humor and memorable jabs.

A Festival of Laughs

Advertisment

The roast is part of the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, running from 5 to 7 April. The festival boasts a lineup of over 50 comedians, including Eugene Khoza, Conrad Koch, and Chester Missing, among others. It aims to showcase the best of African comedy, offering a platform for both established and emerging talents to shine. Minnie Dlamini, the subject of the roast, expresses excitement about the event, viewing it as an opportunity to celebrate her career's humorous aspects while engaging with fans in a unique way.

Implications for Entertainment in Africa

This event underscores the growing importance of comedy and entertainment as pivotal elements of African culture and industry. It not only highlights the talent within the continent but also fosters a sense of unity through laughter. As Showmax continues to invest in African-centric content, events like The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini serve as a testament to the vibrant, dynamic nature of the continent's entertainment landscape, promising an evening that will be remembered for years to come.