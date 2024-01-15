en English
Automotive

Metair Announces Leadership Change: Paul O’Flaherty Steps in as New CEO

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
Metair Announces Leadership Change: Paul O’Flaherty Steps in as New CEO

Metair, a leading player in the automotive components and batteries industry, has ushered in a new chapter with the appointment of Paul O’Flaherty as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from February 2024. A Chartered Accountant by profession, O’Flaherty is recognized for his successful track record in spearheading turnarounds, restructurings, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as his adeptness in program and project management. His appointment comes at a time when Metair is grappling with a slew of challenges, further aggravated by the resignation of his predecessor, Sjoerd Douwenga, due to health concerns.

A Time of Transition for Metair

Metair’s journey has been marked by turbulence of late, with a series of board member departures and mounting operational pressures. Notably, the company’s Romanian battery firm, Rombat, is under the microscope for potential violations of EU Anti-trust laws. Furthermore, Metair has had to contend with the aftermath of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal which has disrupted local operations, exacerbated by severe inflation in Turkey, and market pressures in Russia due to sanctions. Consequently, Metair’s shares plummeted by over a third of their value in 2023, reducing the company’s valuation to a little over R3 billion on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

O’Flaherty’s Antecedents

Prior to his appointment at Metair, O’Flaherty helmed EY Parthenon (Africa), a strategic consulting arm of Ernst & Young, since February 2021. His impressive career trajectory includes pivotal roles such as orchestrating the separation of Absa from Barclays, serving as the CFO of Eskom, and assuming the mantle of CEO at ArcelorMittal SA.

Hope for Metair’s Future

Metair’s board has expressed optimism that O’Flaherty’s appointment will infuse much-needed stability into the company and expedite the realization of key initiatives designed to boost shareholder value. His three-year tenure, encapsulated in a 36-month contract, is anticipated to steer the company out of its current predicament and towards a promising path of growth and prosperity. The onus now rests on O’Flaherty’s leadership acumen to navigate Metair through these rough waters and guide it towards a brighter horizon.

