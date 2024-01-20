Mercedes-Benz CLS350 Shooting Brake: A potential game-changer in South Africa's SUV-dominated market

South Africa's automotive landscape is predominantly marked by a preference for sport utility vehicles (SUVs), a trend that distinctly contrasts with the European predilection for station wagons. Despite this ingrained inclination, several automotive giants have persisted in introducing station wagons into the South African market, an endeavour fuelled by a belief in the aesthetic appeal and functional benefits of these vehicles.

Embracing the Modern Classic: The Mercedes-Benz CLS350 Shooting Brake

News24 Motoring contributor Wilhelm Lutjeharms recently embarked on a road trip in a 2013 Mercedes-Benz CLS350 Shooting Brake, a vehicle that is gradually being recognized as a modern classic. Encapsulating a blend of style and sophistication, the CLS350 Shooting Brake distinguishes itself from the conventional estate models, including those within Mercedes-Benz's own portfolio.

Design and Aesthetics

The CLS350 Shooting Brake is lauded for its tasteful design, positioning itself as one of the most modish family estates to have emerged from Stuttgart in recent years. Its five-door configuration presents a smooth and alluring alternative within the estate car category, breaking away from the staid image often associated with estate cars.

Changing Perceptions

The review accentuates how the CLS Shooting Brake captivates attention through its distinct design and driving experience. It subtly hints at the possibility of altering the perception of estate cars among South African consumers. While the local market's affinity for SUVs is unlikely to wane overnight, the CLS350 Shooting Brake's charm could well nudge a shift in preferences, fostering appreciation for the elegance and functionality of estate cars.