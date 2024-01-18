en English
South Africa

MasterChef South Africa Returns for 5th Season: A New Home and Broadened Audience

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
MasterChef South Africa is poised for a triumphant return, heralding its 5th season. In a significant shift, the beloved culinary competition program will transition from M-Net to the free-to-air channel SABC 3 in June, bidding to extend its reach to a broader audience. The latest season is a collaborative effort involving Primedia Studios, global content company Banijay, and Homebrew Films, a Cape Town-based production company.

Securing Rights and Broadening Audiences

Primedia Studios has procured the rights for the 5th season of MasterChef South Africa. The move from M-Net to SABC 3 is strategically designed to tap into the more expansive viewership of free television, thereby broadening the show’s audience. This is anticipated to propel MasterChef South Africa to new heights, mirroring the success of its international counterparts.

United in Showcasing Culinary Talent

Homebrew Films, the production house behind the 4th season, will once again handle the production of the upcoming season. This ongoing partnership underscores a shared commitment to spotlighting South African culinary talent and culture. The winner of the competition, which will feature a host of amateur chefs battling it out, stands to walk away with a hefty prize of R1 million.

Corporate Support and Future Endeavors

Pick n Pay, a leading retail chain, continues its association with the show as the headline sponsor. Production for the new season is expected to kick off between February and March. The show’s judging panel, a key factor in the show’s success, will be unveiled in due course. Jan du Plessis, President of Primedia Studios, and Lala Tuku, SABC’s head of local content, have both voiced their excitement for the upcoming season, celebrating the opportunity to bring MasterChef South Africa to a wider audience.

South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

