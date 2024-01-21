Marshalltown Fire Justice Campaign Seeks Justice Sisi Khampepe's Support to Facilitate Victim Participation in Inquiry

In an ongoing pursuit of justice for the victims of the 80 Albert Street fire, the Marshalltown Fire Justice Campaign has reached out to Justice Sisi Khampepe. The intention behind this move is to ensure that those most affected by the tragedy—the victims themselves—have the opportunity to attend the inquiry into the fire which is set to recommence shortly.

Fire Inquiry Witnesses and Testimonies

One of the key figures to have given testimony at the inquiry thus far is Niel Rooi, who was the acting deputy director of disaster management at the time of the fire on 31 August 2023. Faced with allegations that his team was tardy in responding to the emergency, Rooi was quick to refute these claims. He clarified that his team was not designated as the first responders to the incident, thereby negating accusations of their supposed lateness.

The Role of the Marshalltown Fire Justice Campaign

The involvement of the Marshalltown Fire Justice Campaign in this matter is testament to their commitment to ensuring that the voices of the victims are not silenced. The campaign's plea for assistance from Justice Khampepe is an effort to facilitate the victims' attendance at the inquiry. This move signifies a steadfast pursuit of justice, underlining the necessity of involving those directly impacted by the fire in the process of investigation.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Expectations

The inquiry's proceedings and the findings thereof will undoubtedly carry significant implications for all parties involved, particularly the victims of the fire. The Marshalltown Fire Justice Campaign's efforts to involve Justice Khampepe underscores their dedication to securing justice for the victims and holds the promise of a thorough and unbiased inquiry.