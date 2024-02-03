Maretha Gerber Breaks Glass Ceiling as New CEO of Daimler Truck Southern Africa

In a historic move, Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) has announced the appointment of Maretha Gerber as its new President and CEO, making her the first woman to hold this esteemed position within the company. Gerber, a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience within the Daimler organization, will assume her new role on April 1, carrying a legacy of various management roles in sales, marketing, and dealer network operations.

Gerber brings to the table an impressive track record, most recently serving as vice-president of sales and marketing for Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Fuso Trucks. Her expertise in these areas, coupled with her keen understanding of the dealer network, positions her to steer DTSA towards new horizons of growth and innovation.

Transition of Leadership

Gerber's appointment follows the departure of Michael Dietz, who served as the President and CEO of DTSA since January 2020. Dietz, a veteran with the Daimler company since 1990, will be moving on to a new role as president and CEO of the Regional Centre Middle East and Africa. The company expressed its satisfaction in securing Dietz for this important role, extending warm wishes to both outgoing and incoming leaders.

Operating under the Daimler Truck AG umbrella, DTSA assembles Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Buses, and Fuso Trucks in East London, South Africa. It also provides parts and services for Freightliner and Western Star Trucks. DTSA covers several Southern African countries and has ambitious plans to launch electrified trucks in South Africa later this year. This significant step aligns with the company's renaming to DTSA in 2022, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of its East London plant and the international spinoff of Daimler Truck AG from Mercedes-Benz Group.