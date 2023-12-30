Mangaung Metro Warns of Severe Thunderstorms: Residents Advised to Exercise Caution

In a preventative move to safeguard public safety, the Mangaung Metro in the Free State region has issued a stern warning to residents in anticipation of severe thunderstorms. The local authorities are alerting the community about the potential hazards, which may include heavy rains, strong winds, and possibly hail. These conditions could lead to perilous driving conditions, flooding, and property damage.

Mitigating Risk: Preemptive Measures by Local Authorities

Following the tragic Ladysmith flash flood that claimed 14 lives on Christmas Eve, and the severe weather that led to at least 18 fatalities due to drowning in KwaZulu-Natal, the South African Weather Service has issued severe weather alerts for several provinces, including the Free State. The government is urging residents to take necessary precautions and follow instructions from disaster management centers. The National Disaster Management Centre and provincial disaster management teams are on high alert, armed with contact numbers for assistance and support to affected communities.

Driving Safe: New Year’s Eve Precautions

As the New Year’s Eve celebrations approach, law enforcement agencies in Lake County are reminding drivers to prepare for wet and windy weather and to use extreme caution on the road. Officers will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers to ensure a safe holiday season. In a similar vein, Portland officials are urging residents to be cautious and responsible on the roads, following five deadly crashes over the Christmas weekend, making 2023 the deadliest year on Portland’s roads in three decades.

Forecast: Weather Warnings and Precautions

The South African government has urged residents in various provinces, including the Free State, to take precautions due to severe weather alerts. In the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and North West, a Level 4 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms, leading to potential flooding of roads, settlements, and low-lying areas. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has advised caution around the coastline, indicating that the spring tide phase may contribute to stronger than normal rip currents. The Mangaung Metro is cautioning residents about potential severe thunderstorms and heavy rains, urging them to pay heed to alerts and exercise caution.

