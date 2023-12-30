Manganese: The Unsung Hero in the EV Battery Revolution

In the periphery of Kruger National Park, nestled in Mbombela, South Africa, a company, Manganese Metal Co., is witnessing a considerable shift in its business landscape. For over half a century, this company has been a significant player in the global supply chain for electric vehicles (EVs). Today, its role has become more critical as Western automakers endeavour to diversify their supply chains, steering away from China.

A New Role for an Old Player

Manganese Metal Co. is the largest refiner of battery-grade manganese outside China. Traditionally, manganese found its primary use in steel production. However, an evolution is underway. Manganese is increasingly substituting more expensive and scarce minerals like cobalt and nickel in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are indispensable for EVs, and other electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops.

A Broader Trend in Motion

The transition in Manganese Metal Co.’s role is reflective of a broader trend. Companies and countries worldwide are striving to secure more resilient and diversified supply chains for critical materials. The focus is particularly high on technologies crucial to the ongoing transition to renewable energy and electric mobility.

From Steel to EV Batteries

An industry report by eResearch throws light on the growing demand for manganese. Nearly 90% of manganese is utilized in the steel industry, where it enhances the products’ hardness and strength. However, the report underscores manganese’s burgeoning significance in the EV battery sector. It raises concerns about a potential supply deficit in the manganese market as early as 2024. The report also highlights major companies in the manganese market, such as South32, Vale S.A., Eramet S.A., and Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. The latter is featured for advancing its manganese mining operations.

The report concludes with a comprehensive analysis of manganese pricing. Factors influencing this include supply-demand dynamics, geopolitical risks, and the evolving battery technology landscape. As companies like Manganese Metal Co. adapt to the shifting needs of the global EV supply chain, the world watches on, anticipating the implications of this shift on the future of electric mobility and renewable energy.