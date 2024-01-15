en English
Business

Maleyat Group Strengthens Global Presence with Exclusive Partnership in MENA Region

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
In a move that signals a significant expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Maleyat Group, a leading South African online trading company, has entered into an exclusive partnership with MCG Introduction Services LLC. MCG Introduction Services is a firm licensed by the United Arab Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority, now set to become the sole partner for Maleyat Group across the MENA region.

Expanding Global Reach

The partnership positions MCG Introduction Services as the primary entity introducing Maleyat’s extensive range of trading products and services to local and regional clients. This collaboration aims to widen Maleyat Group’s global reach, bringing its innovative trading platform to a larger audience in the Middle East and North Africa, regions known for their burgeoning financial markets.

Shared Commitments and Expectations

Mr. Muhammad Owais, the CEO of Maleyat Group, and Mostafa Ali, the CEO of MCG Introduction Services, have both expressed their excitement about the partnership. They believe it aligns seamlessly with their shared commitments to innovation, client satisfaction, and ethical business practices. The partnership is a strategic move that combines Maleyat’s innovative trading solutions with MCG’s deep regional expertise.

Responsible Operations and Regulatory Compliance

Both companies have a robust regulatory framework supporting their operations. The Maleyat Group is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa, and it is in the process of adding regulations in multiple countries to ensure responsible operations. Similarly, MCG Introduction Services is a highly regulated entity, offering introductory services to financial companies in the region. The partnership aims to provide clients with a plethora of financial services and products, including a user-friendly trading platform, fast trade execution, competitive spreads, real-time market data, and 24/5 customer support.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

