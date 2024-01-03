Mahube Infrastructure Limited’s Stock Takes a Hit; Long-term Shareholders Stay Afloat

In a turbulent market, Mahube Infrastructure Limited, traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) under the ticker MHB, has witnessed a significant downtrend in its share price. The stock has plummeted 35% in the last year, underperforming the broader market’s decline of approximately 4.5%. Over the span of three years, the company’s shares have dipped 24%, with a steeper 17% decline recorded in just the last month.

Sliding into Negative Territory

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) have also slid into negative territory in the past year, further contributing to the stock’s plummet. This shift into a loss-making position has led to some investors offloading their shares, resulting in a loss of R36m in the past week alone.

The Silver Lining: Total Shareholder Return

Despite the grim picture painted by the share price performance, the total shareholder return (TSR)—which encapsulates the value of cash dividends—presents a somewhat brighter scenario. The TSR for the last year stands at -23%, which is better than the sole share price return. Although the market gained around 4.5% in the last year, Mahube Infrastructure shareholders experienced a loss of 23%, inclusive of dividends.

A Glimmer of Hope for Long-term Shareholders

Long-term shareholders have managed to stay afloat amidst the volatility, with an annual gain of 1.5% over the past five years. While the short-term performance paints a concerning picture, a potential recovery could present an attractive opportunity for investors. It is crucial to analyze the underlying fundamental data to spot signs of long-term growth prospects.

In addition to share price return, it is essential to consider the total shareholder return. Insider buying could potentially signal a positive outlook for the company’s future. In 2024, Mahube Infrastructure Limited plans to pay dividends of R0.35 per share, a significant update for investors seeking passive income. However, potential investors should also be mindful of the five warning signs for Mahube Infrastructure.