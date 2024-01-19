Lynn Forbes Expresses Sorrow Over Granddaughter's First School Day Without AKA

In an emotional post, Lynn Forbes, mother of the late South African rapper AKA, detailed her granddaughter Kairo Forbes' first day at school without her father. AKA, born Kiernan Forbes, was tragically murdered in Durban on February 10, 2023, marking an irreplaceable loss in Kairo's life.

The weight of absence

AKA's absence was keenly felt on what would have been a significant year for him and his daughter. He had eagerly anticipated participating in Grade 3 activities with Kairo, including a special robotics day. Lynn's post was punctuated with poignant moments they miss, such as AKA's excitement for school events and the memory of celebrating his birthday with a cake baked by Kairo.

A Father's spirit in his daughter's journey

Lynn shared a photo of Kairo, looking brave in her school uniform, and expressed how she felt AKA's presence with them. Despite the gaping void left by his untimely demise, AKA's spirit resonates strongly with Lynn and Kairo. She stated, 'it was emotional for me to drop Kairo off at school without AKA, but I found comfort in knowing that he is with us and proud of Kairo.'

Remembering AKA

As a tribute to AKA, the Kiernan Forbes Foundation, established in his memory, is releasing special merchandise from January 26-28. The dates align with what would have been his birthday on January 28, offering fans a chance to remember the rapper and his contributions to the South African music scene.

Amidst these personal remembrances, other local celebrities also shared back-to-school moments of their children on social media, reflecting the communal spirit of embarking on a new academic year.

While the death of AKA has left an indelible mark on his family, Lynn's post underscores the enduring power of his presence and the legacy he leaves behind in Kairo's life.