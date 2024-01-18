Lubna Peeroo: Reddam House Prodigy Secures 8 Distinctions in IEB Exams

Lubna Peeroo, a remarkable young mind from Reddam House Umhlanga, north of Durban, has ascended academic heights by securing 8 distinctions in her recent examinations. As a top achiever in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB), Lubna's success reverberates with her aspiration to carve out a path in medicine as she gets ready to study overseas.

IEB's Top Achievers

IEB's academic landscape has been lit by the brilliance of its achievers. Angelo Bastos, another standout student, has shed light on the strategies that steered him towards academic success. Dia Singh, with an astonishing 10 distinctions, has shown that the boundaries of academic achievement can be pushed even further.

IEB's Performance

Students under the IEB umbrella who contested the National Senior Certificate (NSC) achieved a pass rate of 98.46% in the 2023 exams. This figure marks a slight improvement from 2022. Of those who passed, 88.59% managed to secure university entrance. However, this figure represents a slight dip from the 89.32% in 2022.

KZN Midlands: A Damper on Education

Meanwhile, the educational rhythm in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) midlands has hit a snag. Flood damage has caused disruptions, slowing the pace of teaching and learning in the affected schools.

Despite the odds, the IEB class of 2023 has shown resilience and determination. The students' impressive performance, despite the challenges, is a testament to their dedication. The IEB has congratulated the NSC class of 2023, and much attention has been given to mental well-being and societal pressures on learners. In this journey of relentless pursuit of academic excellence, the class of 2023 has indeed set a high bar.