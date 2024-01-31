Love Island All Star Series: Unseen Workouts and Dramatic Exits

Viewers of the popular ITV reality show, Love Island All Star series, have been quick to observe the conspicuous absence of the outdoor gym in the new South African villa. The outdoor gym, a staple feature in past seasons, has not made an appearance in the latest episodes, sparking curiosity among fans.

Contestants Still Maintain Fitness Regime

Despite the lack of on-screen gym scenes, the contestants continue to engage in regular fitness activities. An ITV spokesperson confirms that the islanders are still working out daily, even without the familiar backdrop of the outdoor gym. The decision to exclude these moments from the airtime is intentional, with the show's producers prioritizing storyline and content within the limited one-hour episode duration.

Recent Episodes Filled With Drama And Surprises

The recent episodes have been notably dramatic. The public voted Liberty and Mitch as the least favourite couple, leading to their immediate exit. The drama continued in the subsequent episodes with the islanders collectively deciding to send home Tyler and Hannah. These eliminations did not come as a surprise to many fans, although there was some disagreement over the choices.

Dramatic Entrances And Exits

In Wednesday's episode, the islanders voted for Hannah, 33, and Tyler, 28, to be eliminated, paving the way for the arrival of Casey O'Gorman and Joanna Chimonides. The entrance of the new bombshells left the remaining contestants in shock. Love Island All Stars continues its journey of surprises and drama as Hannah and Tyler bid farewell to the island.

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, serving as a source of entertainment and intrigue for its loyal viewers.