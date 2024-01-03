Local Currency Debt: South Africa’s Economic Lifeline Amidst Rising Fiscal Challenges

The South African government continues to grapple with a burgeoning debt crisis, with its debt-to-GDP ratio peaking at 80.5% in 2020 due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, amidst this fiscal tumult, an intriguing detail emerges: the majority of the nation’s debt is denominate in the local currency, the Rand. This seemingly insignificant detail has become a crucial line of defense for the South African economy, shielding it from even more severe fiscal repercussions.

Local Currency Debt: A Saving Grace

The Rand has been on an undulating journey over the past two decades, depreciating by 58% against the dollar over the last 10 years, and a staggering 95% over the past 20. Under normal circumstances, such a significant depreciation in the national currency would have spelled disaster for a country burdened with foreign currency debt. A 10-year dollar-denominated loan, for instance, would have become almost 60% more expensive in Rand terms. Fortunately, the bulk of South Africa’s debts being Rand-denominated has allowed the country to sidestep these additional repayment costs, providing a modicum of relief amidst a challenging economic climate.

Addressing Fiscal Challenges

Despite this relief, South Africa faces an uphill battle in restoring confidence in its fiscal consolidation path. The need to improve expenditure efficiency and strengthen revenue mobilization has been brought into sharp focus. Moody’s recent downgrade has stripped South Africa of its investment-grade rating, applying further pressure on domestic capital markets. Furthermore, the country’s ICOR lags behind 82% of its peers, indicating growing wastage, corruption, and inefficiency in spending. The need to bridge tax revenue shortfalls and enhance tax collection capacity becomes even more urgent in light of these challenges.

Learning from Ethiopia’s Debt Crisis

As South Africa negotiates its fiscal future, lessons can be drawn from Ethiopia’s current predicament. The Ethiopian government recently defaulted on a US $33 million coupon payment on its only international government bond, marking it as the third African state to default in as many years. Much of Ethiopia’s $26 billion debt burden is owed to foreign creditors, with Chinese entities holding about half. The struggle of the Ethiopian government to restructure its debt amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and a two-year civil war serves as a stark reminder of the potential perils of foreign currency debt, reinforcing the significance of South Africa’s largely Rand-denominated debt.