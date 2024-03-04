Limpopo's Water Crisis Intensifies as Elections Approach: A Glimpse into Vhembe and Seshego

With South Africa's seventh general elections looming, Eyewitness News embarks on a nationwide journey to evaluate life 30 years post-democracy. This week, the spotlight shines on Limpopo, a province still grappling with rural challenges, notably unemployment and limited access to vital services like water. In Vhembe, the harsh reality sees residents relying on river water, necessitating boiling and bleaching for safe consumption at local schools.

Advertisment

Early Morning Rituals

As dawn breaks over Ha-Nthabalala in Vhembe, the day at Vari Primary School begins with a unique routine. Parents, equipped with containers, trek to the nearest water body. Their mission: to ensure their children have water during school hours. This narrative unfolds under Eyewitness News' watchful eye, capturing the essence of a community's struggle. Participants navigate through dew and dust, their journey peppered with discussions on farming and the impending national elections. Josephina Lugaga, 60, exemplifies this daily commitment, rising at dawn to gather water amidst the shared concern of livestock contamination.

Community Endeavors

Advertisment

The collective effort of parents like Lugaga highlights a community's resilience in the face of adversity. This daily pilgrimage to ponds and rivers, a testament to their dedication, underscores the broader challenges that lie ahead for South Africa. As election day draws near, the concerns of Vhembe's residents mirror a national sentiment, questioning the progress made in the 30 years since the end of apartheid.

Election Anticipation

The upcoming elections cast a shadow of expectation over Limpopo, with residents hopeful for change. The water crisis in Vhembe and Seshego serves as a poignant reminder of the disparities that persist. As South Africans prepare to cast their votes, the question remains: will the new leadership address the long-standing issues of rural communities, or will the cycle of neglect continue?