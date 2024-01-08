en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Education

Limpopo Education Department Grapples with Space Shortage in Public Schools

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
Limpopo Education Department Grapples with Space Shortage in Public Schools

In a mounting crisis that has left parents scrambling, the Limpopo Department of Education is grappling with a severe shortage of space in Polokwane’s public schools. With the new academic year’s dawn just around the corner, set to begin next Wednesday, a flurry of late applications from parents has exacerbated the already strained situation.

Urgent Calls for Assistance

The department has extended a lifeline to these distressed parents, urging them to visit the local circuit office. Here, they can either submit new applications or appeal against initial rejections. The reasons behind these eleventh-hour applications run the gamut – from unforeseen family circumstances to sudden relocations. However, the outcome remains the same: a desperate search for school placements for their children.

The Strain of Full Capacity

Institutions such as Taxilla and Noordeland schools have already turned away a number of parents, citing full capacity as the reason. This issue is not confined to Polokwane alone. Reports indicate that public schools in Tzaneen are also operating at their maximum, leaving no room for additional admissions.

Department’s Response to the Crisis

In response to this urgent situation, the Limpopo Department of Education’s staff is returning to work to extend assistance to those parents, particularly those relocating for work, who are yet to secure a spot for their children. Mike Maringa, the spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Education, has acknowledged the full capacity of the schools and confirmed the department’s commitment to prioritizing the admission of students still seeking placement.

Long-Term Resolutions Underway

For a more sustainable solution to the capacity problem, the department has initiated a five-year plan to construct five new schools. Some service providers for the project have already been appointed. However, these long-term measures offer little immediate relief to the parents whose children’s education hangs in the balance. In the interim, they are advised to return to the circuit office the following week to either appeal against rejections or submit new applications.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

