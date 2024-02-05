Lesaka Technologies Acquires Touchsides to Expand in South Africa's Tavern Market

Lesaka Technologies, Inc., a South African fintech firm listed on NASDAQ and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Touchsides (Pty) Ltd, a data analytics, insights, and merchant services company. The acquisition, financed via internal cash generation, is a strategic move to bolster Lesaka's presence in South Africa's bustling, yet underserved, informal tavern market. The deal is slated to close in March 2024, contingent on customary closing conditions.

A Strategic Acquisition for Market Penetration

Touchsides operates over 10,000 Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals across licensed taverns in the informal sector, churning out more than 1.5 million transactions daily. The company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions empower taverns to manage sales, stock, and make timely commercial decisions. The data collected, a treasure trove of consumer insights, is monetized through relationships with various clients in the consumer goods and retail sectors.

Aligning with Lesaka's mission of scaling and diversifying its service offerings, the acquisition is expected to deepen its understanding of the informal market. This, in turn, will unlock growth opportunities for both Touchsides and Kazang, a Lesaka subsidiary, delivering fintech solutions to merchants in Southern Africa's informal economies. Touchsides' acquisition is set to significantly expand Kazang's footprint, which currently operates a network of 75,000 active devices that process around 2.2 million transactions daily.

Continued Partnership with Heineken

As part of the acquisition agreement, Heineken's South African business has committed to a long-term contract for continued access to Touchsides' data and services. The Dutch brewing company, Heineken International B.V., was the previous owner of Touchsides.

Lesaka's Commitment to Financial Inclusion

Formerly known as 'Net1' and rebranded in 2022, Lesaka focuses on financial inclusion by providing financial services to underserved sectors. This acquisition aligns perfectly with Lesaka's vision, potentially enabling it to better understand and penetrate South Africa's informal markets. The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the acquisition's potential impact, risks, and benefits.