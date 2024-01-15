Last-Minute School Admissions Surge in Kimberley Ahead of Reopening

With schools across South Africa set to reopen on Wednesday, parents in Kimberley have been flocking to the Northern Cape education department’s district offices. The reason? A last-minute scramble to secure school placements for their children for the 2024 academic year. The department has proudly announced that they have successfully placed 99% of the 23,000 applicants in schools, an achievement highlighting their effective handling of the admissions process.

Admissions Rush Amid Reopening

The Northern Cape Department of Education and the Department of Basic Education have officially opened late applications for school admissions, not just in Northern Cape but throughout South Africa. The deadline for these late applications in the Northern Cape region is set for 16 January, adding a sense of urgency among parents seeking last-minute placements for their children.

Efforts to Improve Quality of Education

Improving Early Childhood Development Education is a key focus for the Department of Basic Education. The department has recognized that the quality of education in South Africa can be enhanced by investing in early childhood development, which may also alleviate the pressure on school admissions. As part of the 2024 school year, public schools across the country will have 203 instructional days spread over 43 weeks, a change announced due to an extra public holiday in December.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the high placement rate announced by the department, thousands of South African children remain unplaced due to inadequate capacity, a situation exacerbated by parents moving to major economic hubs in search of job opportunities. The Northern Cape Department of Education, however, is prepared to start the 2024 school academic year on Wednesday, 17 January. Their school readiness management plan includes the admission of learners, provision of learning and teaching support material (LTSM), and staff establishment for all schools. Furthermore, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is offering financial support to students from low-income backgrounds, and several universities are accepting late applications for the 2024 academic year, providing additional opportunities for higher education.