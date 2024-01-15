en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Last-Minute School Admissions Surge in Kimberley Ahead of Reopening

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Last-Minute School Admissions Surge in Kimberley Ahead of Reopening

With schools across South Africa set to reopen on Wednesday, parents in Kimberley have been flocking to the Northern Cape education department’s district offices. The reason? A last-minute scramble to secure school placements for their children for the 2024 academic year. The department has proudly announced that they have successfully placed 99% of the 23,000 applicants in schools, an achievement highlighting their effective handling of the admissions process.

Admissions Rush Amid Reopening

The Northern Cape Department of Education and the Department of Basic Education have officially opened late applications for school admissions, not just in Northern Cape but throughout South Africa. The deadline for these late applications in the Northern Cape region is set for 16 January, adding a sense of urgency among parents seeking last-minute placements for their children.

Efforts to Improve Quality of Education

Improving Early Childhood Development Education is a key focus for the Department of Basic Education. The department has recognized that the quality of education in South Africa can be enhanced by investing in early childhood development, which may also alleviate the pressure on school admissions. As part of the 2024 school year, public schools across the country will have 203 instructional days spread over 43 weeks, a change announced due to an extra public holiday in December.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the high placement rate announced by the department, thousands of South African children remain unplaced due to inadequate capacity, a situation exacerbated by parents moving to major economic hubs in search of job opportunities. The Northern Cape Department of Education, however, is prepared to start the 2024 school academic year on Wednesday, 17 January. Their school readiness management plan includes the admission of learners, provision of learning and teaching support material (LTSM), and staff establishment for all schools. Furthermore, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is offering financial support to students from low-income backgrounds, and several universities are accepting late applications for the 2024 academic year, providing additional opportunities for higher education.

0
Education South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives
De La Salle University – Dasmariñas Senior High School (DLSU-D SHS) is once again aligning its educational offerings with the pulse of pop culture. In an announcement made via a Facebook post, the school revealed its newest set of electives, promising students a semester filled with fun, learning, and passion. The offerings will now include
De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education
11 mins ago
Asian Institute for Event Management Launches Pioneering Institute in Kolkata, Promises Cost-Neutral Education
Chicago's MLK Day of Service Postponed Amid Weather Concerns, Stirs Debate on Legacy
11 mins ago
Chicago's MLK Day of Service Postponed Amid Weather Concerns, Stirs Debate on Legacy
Florida's 2024 Legislative Agenda: A Strong Emphasis on Financial Literacy
9 mins ago
Florida's 2024 Legislative Agenda: A Strong Emphasis on Financial Literacy
CID Makes Another Arrest in G.C.E. A/L Exam Paper Leak Scandal
9 mins ago
CID Makes Another Arrest in G.C.E. A/L Exam Paper Leak Scandal
Mother's Distress Over Perceived Educational Inequality Stirs Public Debate
11 mins ago
Mother's Distress Over Perceived Educational Inequality Stirs Public Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
11 seconds
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
23 seconds
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
36 seconds
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
49 seconds
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
53 seconds
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
1 min
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
1 min
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
1 min
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
1 min
Mishael Powell of Washington Huskies Enters Transfer Portal
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
12 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
17 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app