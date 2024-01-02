LAM Boosts Cargo Capabilities with New Boeing 737-300 Freighter Aircraft

The state-owned Mozambican airline, Linhas Aereas de Moambique (LAM), which has recently been overtaken by the South African company Fly Modern Ark (FMA), has welcomed a new member to its fleet—a Boeing 737-300 freighter aircraft. The aircraft touched down in Maputo on December 31 at 06:50 a.m., marking a significant step in enhancing the airline’s cargo transportation capabilities.

Revitalizing LAM

LAM’s acquisition of the freighter aircraft comes at a time when the airline is grappling with operational challenges and a sweeping debt of around $300 million. The takeover by FMA in April 2023 was a strategic move aimed at breathing new life into LAM. Under FMA’s management, the airline has seen a surge in monthly passengers from 46,000 to 57,000, the introduction of new routes, and the incorporation of additional aircraft. Furthermore, FMA has successfully mobilized $15 million in financing for LAM’s current operations.

Turning the Tide with Cargo Transportation

FMA’s strategy for reshaping LAM’s fortunes leans heavily on making the airline profitable through cargo transportation—a sector deemed to be a lucrative business. Theunis Crous, FMA’s executive director, underscores the importance of the newly acquired freighter aircraft for both domestic and international cargo transportation, with South Africa highlighted as a key destination.

A Year of Positive Developments

Despite its challenges, LAM has made commendable strides in 2023. The airline reported transporting over 600,000 passengers—an 8% increase compared to the previous year. Notably, regional traffic soared by 48%, while domestic traffic experienced a modest 2% growth. LAM’s operational punctuality also improved, rising from 73% in 2022 to 78% in 2023. The airline’s flight network, which covers 12 domestic destinations and several regional routes, was expanded with the addition of Cape Town in South Africa and Lisbon as new destinations in December. These positive developments are reflective of LAM’s ongoing revitalization plan, which aims to double its aircraft fleet to at least 22 planes by 2027.