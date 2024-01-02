en English
South Africa

Lalela Mswane Bids Adieu to Beauty Pageants: An Era Ends, A New Journey Begins

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Lalela Mswane Bids Adieu to Beauty Pageants: An Era Ends, A New Journey Begins

Former Miss Supranational 2022, Lalela Mswane, has officially announced her retirement from the world of beauty pageants. The revelation came during a candid Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, dated December 29. Mswane’s illustrious career in pageantry saw her don multiple crowns, including the prestigious titles of Miss South Africa 2021, Miss Universe Second Runner-Up 2021, and Miss Supranational 2022.

A Chapter Concludes

Despite the significant success and recognition she garnered in the beauty pageant industry, Mswane expressed her decision to close the door on this chapter of her life. This decision marks the end of an influential era in her career, punctuated by her grace, charm, and eloquence.

Controversy and Reflection

Her departure from pageantry arrives on the heels of a period of controversy surrounding her participation in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, hosted in Israel. Critics labeled the country an ‘apartheid state’, sparking widespread debate and bringing Mswane into the limelight for reasons beyond her beauty and poise.

A New Era Dawns

As Mswane bids farewell to the glamourous world of pageantry, she opens up a new chapter in her life, exploring opportunities and endeavors beyond beauty contests. It’s a step forward, a step towards embracing change and seeking fresh pursuits that align with her personal growth and evolving aspirations.

South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

