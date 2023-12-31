en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Ladysmith Flash Floods: A Tale of Devastation and Loss

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:41 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:37 am EST
Ladysmith Flash Floods: A Tale of Devastation and Loss

Severe flash floods have wreaked havoc in Ladysmith, a quaint town nestled in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa. As of 29 December 2023, the official death toll stands at 21, announced by Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, with fears that the number might escalate further. The catastrophe, which came to pass on a day traditionally filled with joy and celebration – Christmas Day, has left around 1,400 homes in ruins, displacing countless residents and leaving an indelible scar on the community.

The Msimango Family Tragedy

Among the unfortunate victims of this devastating event, the story of one family stands out. The Msimango family from Roosboom, Ladysmith, lost seven of its members when their vehicle was swallowed by the aggressive floodwaters and swept into the river. The deceased included Vincent Msimango, his wife and two children, and three other relatives. Their lifeless bodies, victims of a merciless flood, were all recovered earlier in the week. This single incident is a chilling reminder of the devastating power of natural disasters and their capacity to rip apart families and communities.

Search and rescue operations are in full throttle, as teams diligently comb through rivers, hoping against hope to find survivors, or at least retrieve bodies to offer closure to the grieving families. The rescue operations continued over the weekend, underscoring the magnitude and urgency of the situation. As the community bands together in the face of adversity, the collective human spirit shines through, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the enveloping gloom.

(Read Also: Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown)

Nature’s Fury Revisited

This isn’t the first time that KwaZulu-Natal province has been at the receiving end of nature’s wrath. Previously, heavy rainfall triggered destructive floods that claimed seven lives and caused seven others to go missing in and around the city of Durban. As the province grapples with the aftermath of yet another disaster, questions are raised about the need for enhanced disaster management and climate resilience strategies.

(Read Also: South Africa’s Weather Dystopia: Heatwaves, Floods, and Thunderstorms)

0
Disaster South Africa
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fire Exposes Dire Conditions in Rohingya Refugee Camps

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mount Semeru Erupts: A Significant Volcanic Event in Indonesia

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Christmas Day Tragedy: Flash Floods Ravage Ladysmith, South Africa

By Mazhar Abbas

Rescue Teams in Gaza: A Struggle Between Hope and Survival

By Rafia Tasleem

Flood Havoc in Budiriro: A Call for Improved Flood Management ...
@Africa · 2 hours
Flood Havoc in Budiriro: A Call for Improved Flood Management ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
First Lady’s Representatives Respond to Guinea Fire Incident

By Quadri Adejumo

First Lady's Representatives Respond to Guinea Fire Incident
Iceland’s Volcano Eruption: A Spectacle of Nature, A Catalyst for Concern

By Nimrah Khatoon

Iceland's Volcano Eruption: A Spectacle of Nature, A Catalyst for Concern
Flash Floods in KwaZulu-Natal: Death Toll Rises to 22, Three Still Missing

By Nimrah Khatoon

Flash Floods in KwaZulu-Natal: Death Toll Rises to 22, Three Still Missing
Latest Headlines
World News
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
15 seconds
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
40 seconds
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
42 seconds
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
2 mins
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
2 mins
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
2 mins
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
2 mins
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
5 mins
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
8 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
51 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app