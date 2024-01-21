KZN Principal's Dance Celebrates 100% Matric Pass Rate: A Symbol of Provincial Academic Progress

A Joyful Dance Marks an Academic Triumph

The principal of Ndukwenhle High School in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, turned into a viral sensation as he celebrated the school's 100% pass rate in the 2023 matriculation results with an exuberant dance. This jubilant moment, caught on camera, has since been widely shared, spotlighting the school's remarkable academic achievement.

KwaZulu-Natal Shows Academic Improvement

The KwaZulu-Natal province demonstrated an uptick in matriculation results, with the number of bachelor passes rising from 69,849 in 2022 to 72,099 in 2023. This development underscores the province's commitment to elevating educational standards and providing students with more opportunities for tertiary education.

Education Department's Strategy for Success

Education MEC Mbali Frazer, who leads the provincial education department, has stressed the significance of obtaining higher bachelor passes. The department's objective is to decrease the count of students who leave the system with only higher certificates. By promoting a higher success rate, the department aims to ensure that more students have the potential to pursue tertiary education.

Acknowledging Contributors to Educational Success

The top-performing districts in KZN were recognized for their stellar performance, with special commendation extended to parents, teachers, principals, district officials, school governing bodies, teacher unions, and office administration staff. Their collective contribution has been instrumental in propelling the province's academic performance forward.

The matric class of 2023 received special recognition for their potential as future leaders. They were encouraged to continue their academic journey or delve into employment or entrepreneurship, all while adhering to values of integrity, respect, and social responsibility.