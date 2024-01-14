KZN Floods Result in Missing Persons and Damage to Infrastructure

Heavy rains that poured over KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening have led to disastrous conditions. It is now reported that four individuals are missing, and there is substantial infrastructure damage in several areas. IPSS Medical Rescue has revealed that two of the missing persons disappeared from their home in Tongaat. The other two were last seen trying to cross rivers in Groutville and Maphumulo.

Human Impact and Structural Damage

The extreme weather has resulted in more than people going missing. It has inflicted structural damage on the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga. Reports of sinkholes, collapsed walls, and damaged roads have also been received from Umhlanga and Verulam. The severity of these incidents underscores the dangers posed by severe weather events.

Death Toll and Damage Reports

The recent heavy rains have been fatal, resulting in 43 deaths. The Harry Gwala, Umgungundlovu, and Umzinyathi districts are the most affected. Various vehicles have been damaged, and search and rescue teams are responding to vehicles being washed away. The KZN Cogta MEC has urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid crossing swollen rivers and to exercise caution.

Forecast and Urgent Measures

The South African Weather Service has predicted more rainfall. Hundreds of residents have been displaced due to flooding, and there is extensive damage to properties, roads, and bridges. Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal have sprung into action after more torrential rains and flooding claimed the lives of three people since Friday evening. The ongoing search for the missing individuals underscores the urgency of the situation.