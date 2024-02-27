KZN Drug Dealer Faces Justice: Eight Years for Maphumulo After Evasion Attempt

The Pietermaritzburg Regional Court has made a decisive move against drug trafficking, sentencing 36-year-old Themba Maphumulo to eight years in prison for his involvement in the drug trade. This verdict follows Maphumulo's re-arrest in January 2020, marking a significant step in the battle against narcotics in KwaZulu-Natal.

Arrest and Sentencing

Themba Maphumulo's legal troubles began in July 2016 when the Hawks, South Africa's high-priority crime unit, apprehended him in Pietermaritzburg for possessing heroin straws and crack cocaine. Initially sentenced to seven years in 2018, Maphumulo managed to evade incarceration until his subsequent arrest in 2020 for similar offenses. This time, the court dismissed his appeal, executing a warrant for his arrest to enforce the original seven-year sentence, alongside the new eight-year sentence for two counts of dealing in drugs.

Details of the Conviction

The court's decision was to sentence Maphumulo to six years' imprisonment for the first count of dealing in Mandrax and an additional two years for the second count, to be served concurrently with his existing sentence. This sentencing reflects the court's determination to address the drug problem plaguing the region. In a related incident, 61-year-old Thembile Komane was arrested for drug dealing at the Sweetwaters taxi rank, found with crack cocaine worth approximately R18,000 and R20,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking.

The Broader War on Drugs

The arrest and sentencing of Maphumulo and Komane are part of a more extensive effort by South African authorities to combat drug trafficking and usage within the country. The dedication of the Hawks and the judiciary to these cases underscores the seriousness with which South Africa is tackling the drug issue, aiming to deter future offenders and dismantle drug networks across the nation.