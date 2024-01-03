en English
South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Under Siege: Rising Death Toll Amid Unrelenting Natural Disasters

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 am EST


The province of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, is grappling with a string of severe natural disasters that have claimed the lives of 39 people since October 2023, with the latest disaster occurring on New Year’s Eve, taking three lives. The north coast town of Mandeni mourns a young boy who tragically drowned, while two others met their end in Msunduzi, Pietermaritzburg, when floodwaters swept their vehicle away.

The Unrelenting Fury of Nature

The region has been subjected to disruptive rainfalls and erratic weather patterns, causing significant damage to homes, infrastructure, bridges, and roads. Areas like Ndwedwe are among the worst affected. Local authorities are alarmed by the increasing frequency and intensity of these natural disasters, which have brought about considerable loss of life and property. The people and the province seem to be under a relentless siege from these events, with officials warning of a potentially worsening situation.

Disaster Management: A Blame Game?

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department is facing criticism from the DA in the province for allegedly failing to implement contingency measures to lessen the impact of these natural disasters. Cogta, however, has refuted these allegations, asserting that they had issued timely warnings about the impending heavy rains. KZN Cogta MEC, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, had even launched a multi-agency disaster management awareness campaign in December to foster collaboration among agencies and educate communities on disaster risks.

Recovery and Assessment: An Ongoing Process

As the province continues its recovery from the April 2022 floods—which claimed over 400 lives and cost the economy billions of rand due to infrastructure damage—the full extent of the damage from the recent New Year’s Eve disaster is still being assessed. More comprehensive data and statistics about the impact are expected to surface in the coming days, providing a clearer picture of the ongoing crisis in KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.




    
