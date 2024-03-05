Kazeli's AmaPiano Cover Hits Viral Fame, Eyes Kabza Collaboration Amidst Streaming Success

Breaking into the vibrant world of AmaPiano, Kazeli, a talented French-speaking cover artist, has swiftly captured the hearts of fans globally, amassing significant attention on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and TikTok. With her eye-catching rendition of a hit song that features industry giants like Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, Umthakathi Kush, and DJ Maphorisa, Kazeli's journey through music has reached a pivotal moment. Garnering over 16 million views on YouTube, more than 16 million streams on Spotify, and nearly half a million TikTok videos, her cover has become a festive anthem, resonating widely across the digital landscape.

In a candid conversation with Trace Southern Africa, Kazeli expressed her admiration for Kabza De Small, dreaming of a collaboration that would mark a significant milestone in her burgeoning career. Despite the challenges and her perception of the gap between their musical realms, her ambition shines through, highlighting a hopeful future in the AmaPiano scene.

Rising Star

Kazeli's unexpected rise to fame underscores the power of digital platforms in propelling artists to stardom. Her unique approach to AmaPiano, blending her French-speaking background with the South African music genre, has not only widened her audience but also added a fresh layer to the genre's global appeal. This cross-cultural fusion is a testament to music's universal language and its ability to connect diverse audiences.

Streaming Success

The numbers speak volumes of Kazeli's impact and the song's infectious appeal. Achieving 16 million views on YouTube and an impressive count on Spotify, the track's success on digital platforms has catapulted both the original artists and Kazeli into the limelight. Additionally, her TikTok presence, with close to 500k videos and over 51,000 likes, showcases the song's viral nature and the creative ways fans are engaging with her cover.

A Dream Collaboration

The aspiration to collaborate with Kabza De Small reveals Kazeli's ambition and her deep respect for the AmaPiano genre's pioneers. While she regards this potential collaboration as a lofty goal, her trajectory so far suggests that no dream is too far-fetched. As AmaPiano continues to gain international traction, collaborations across cultural and linguistic barriers could further enrich the genre, making Kazeli's dream a possible trendsetter for future musical partnerships.