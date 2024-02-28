Kagiso Media's Radio Stations Partner with LottoStar to Support 100 Families Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Kagiso Media's esteemed radio stations, Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio (ECR), have embarked on a commendable journey in partnership with LottoStar to extend a helping hand to families reeling under the financial strain imposed by the national COVID-19 lockdown. This initiative, designed to directly alleviate the hardship faced by many, pledges a total of R1 million in financial assistance to 100 deserving families.

Launching a Beacon of Hope

Commencing on Friday, 3 April, the campaign invites listeners of both radio stations to step forward and nominate families who are financially struggling due to the lockdown. This community-centric approach serves not only to identify those in dire need but also to foster a spirit of unity and collective responsibility among listeners. Following the nomination phase, the selected families will receive financial support, with the campaign spanning two weeks from Monday, 6 April, featured prominently on East Coast Radio's Big Favour and Jacaranda FM's Good Morning Angels segments.

A Commitment to Community Leadership

Hennie Myburgh, the programming manager for Jacaranda FM, passionately articulates the station's ethos, emphasizing the imperative to lead and uplift the community during these trying times. "We know the entire country is impacted by this pandemic, and we know that as a leader in the community, it is our duty to take charge and help where we can," affirms Myburgh. This statement not only underscores the radio station's dedication to its listeners and the broader community but also highlights the critical role of media outlets in spearheading initiatives that bring tangible benefits to those most affected by the pandemic.

Uniting for a Common Cause

The partnership between Kagiso Media's radio stations and LottoStar represents a shining example of how corporate entities can collaborate effectively for social good. By pooling their resources and leveraging their platforms, they are able to extend a lifeline to families caught in the crossfire of the pandemic's economic fallout. Beyond the immediate financial relief, the initiative symbolizes a beacon of hope and solidarity, reminding those in distress that they are not alone and that together, we can overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

As the campaign unfolds, it will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the lives of the 100 families it aims to support. Moreover, it sets a precedent for other organizations to follow suit, demonstrating the power of collective action and the difference it can make in the lives of those in need. While the road to recovery may be long and fraught with uncertainty, initiatives like this serve as critical stepping stones towards healing and rebuilding our communities.