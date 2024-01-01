en English
Johannesburg Prepares for Safe New Year Celebrations Amid Fireworks Concerns

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
In a time of celebration and festivity, Johannesburg’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have issued a timely reminder to the city’s residents: safety first. As the city gears up to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the new year, the EMS has stepped up its safety measures, addressing particular concerns around the use of fireworks during the ‘ou jaar’ celebrations, a tradition deeply embedded in the Capetonian culture.

Fireworks: A Double-Edged Sword

Fireworks, while a spectacular sight, come with their share of dangers. The City of Tshwane and Joburg EMS have warned against the misuse and abuse of fireworks during the year-end celebrations. They have specifically cautioned against the illegal sale of fireworks to children under 16 and asserted that a permit is required for children to handle these bright explosives without adult supervision. Joburg EMS Spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, has urged people to use fireworks responsibly to avoid accidents.

A Call to Caution for Pet Owners

In addition to human safety, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed to pet owners to exercise extra caution when dealing with fireworks. The loud noise and bright flashes can scare animals, causing them undue stress and fear.

Emergency Services at the Ready

While the city revels in the festive spirit, emergency services stand at the ready. The IPSS Search and Rescue and Rural Metro Fire Department have recently recovered the body of a 7-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross the Enembe River in Sundumbili. The Midlands EMS crews were dispatched to Midmar Dam for a CPR in Progress. A fatal crash involving a truck and a sedan on N1 between Hanover and Colesburg was also reported.

Upholding Road Safety

Amidst the holiday rush, road safety remains paramount. Mahindra South Africa has partnered with the Road Traffic Management Corporation and Arrive Alive to bolster road safety initiatives. The ER24 Emergency Helicopter Service provides expert medical care to critically injured patients. A proudly South African organization aims to offer the best medical care following injuries sustained at work or during daily commutes.

In the face of potential hazards, Johannesburg’s emergency services are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of its residents during the new year celebrations. So, as the city prepares to usher in 2024, it does so with a keen sense of responsibility and care.

Safety South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

