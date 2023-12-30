en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Johannesburg Metro Police Department Issues Firework Guidelines Amid Festive Season

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:42 pm EST
Johannesburg Metro Police Department Issues Firework Guidelines Amid Festive Season

As the festive season peaks, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has issued stringent guidelines for the use of fireworks, underscoring the perils they pose to people, property, and particularly to animals. Animals perceive the sound of fireworks as at least seven times louder than humans, triggering intense distress and sometimes leading to injury or loss when animals flee in panic.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Firework Guidelines

The JMPD’s guidelines specify that during the festive season, fireworks are only allowed on Christmas Eve, Day of Goodwill, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day—and even then, only during designated hours. The guidelines come with a stern warning against illegal use of fireworks, and law enforcement agencies will be on high alert, especially on New Year’s Eve. Violations of the fireworks by-laws can result in substantial fines or arrest, with penalties ranging from R1000.00 to R1500.00.

Effects of Fireworks on Health and Environment

The deafening ‘boom and bang’ produced by firecrackers pose health risks to humans and animals alike, releasing toxic substances into the air. The JMPD has emphasized the potential dangers, urging the public to consider the safety of children and animals and to use fireworks responsibly. They will be conducting operations to curb the illegal use of firecrackers throughout the festive season.

Support from the SPCA and Contact Information for Reporting

The SPCA has echoed the JMPD’s warnings, highlighting the distress and danger to animals caused by fireworks. They have urged the public not to support the illegal use of fireworks and anticipate a potential surge in stray animals due to fireworks-induced panic. The SPCA has also provided contact information for reporting the illegal sale or use of fireworks in various areas, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Rustenburg, and Cape Town. Additionally, emergency contact numbers for the SPCA, police, fire department, and ambulance services are listed for immediate assistance in cases of illegal fireworks use or animal emergencies.

0
Safety Society South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unusually Warm Weather Causes Unsafe Ice Conditions: A Public Safety Alert

By BNN Correspondents

Police Enforce Prohibitory Measures for New Year in Noida and Greater Noida

By Rafia Tasleem

Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time

By BNN Correspondents

Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Seasoning

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tragic Hit-and-Run Accident Highlights Need for Increased Road Safety ...
@Accidents · 53 mins
Tragic Hit-and-Run Accident Highlights Need for Increased Road Safety ...
heart comment 0
Leopard Sighting in Tirumala Sparks Safety Concerns

By Dil Bar Irshad

Leopard Sighting in Tirumala Sparks Safety Concerns
Icy Threat: Weather Advisory for Iowa as Winter Mix Approaches

By Ebenezer Mensah

Icy Threat: Weather Advisory for Iowa as Winter Mix Approaches
Stranger Danger: Viral Incidents Underscore Need for Child Safety Education

By Geeta Pillai

Stranger Danger: Viral Incidents Underscore Need for Child Safety Education
Oregon Middle School Scare: Hand Grenade Turns Out to be Dog Poop Bag Dispenser

By BNN Correspondents

Oregon Middle School Scare: Hand Grenade Turns Out to be Dog Poop Bag Dispenser
Latest Headlines
World News
USA Boxing's 'Transgender Policy': A Step towards Inclusivity or a Jab at Fair Play?
14 seconds
USA Boxing's 'Transgender Policy': A Step towards Inclusivity or a Jab at Fair Play?
Shift in Hong Kong's Political Landscape: Elections sans Opposition
19 seconds
Shift in Hong Kong's Political Landscape: Elections sans Opposition
Unexpected Setback for Athletes: Last-Minute Logistic Support Withdrawn from Major Race Event
2 mins
Unexpected Setback for Athletes: Last-Minute Logistic Support Withdrawn from Major Race Event
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Agenda: Gridiron, Gardening and Cost-of-living Relief
5 mins
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Agenda: Gridiron, Gardening and Cost-of-living Relief
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
6 mins
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
6 mins
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
7 mins
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
8 mins
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
9 mins
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
1 hour
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app