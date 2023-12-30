Johannesburg Metro Police Department Issues Firework Guidelines Amid Festive Season

As the festive season peaks, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has issued stringent guidelines for the use of fireworks, underscoring the perils they pose to people, property, and particularly to animals. Animals perceive the sound of fireworks as at least seven times louder than humans, triggering intense distress and sometimes leading to injury or loss when animals flee in panic.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Firework Guidelines

The JMPD’s guidelines specify that during the festive season, fireworks are only allowed on Christmas Eve, Day of Goodwill, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day—and even then, only during designated hours. The guidelines come with a stern warning against illegal use of fireworks, and law enforcement agencies will be on high alert, especially on New Year’s Eve. Violations of the fireworks by-laws can result in substantial fines or arrest, with penalties ranging from R1000.00 to R1500.00.

Effects of Fireworks on Health and Environment

The deafening ‘boom and bang’ produced by firecrackers pose health risks to humans and animals alike, releasing toxic substances into the air. The JMPD has emphasized the potential dangers, urging the public to consider the safety of children and animals and to use fireworks responsibly. They will be conducting operations to curb the illegal use of firecrackers throughout the festive season.

Support from the SPCA and Contact Information for Reporting

The SPCA has echoed the JMPD’s warnings, highlighting the distress and danger to animals caused by fireworks. They have urged the public not to support the illegal use of fireworks and anticipate a potential surge in stray animals due to fireworks-induced panic. The SPCA has also provided contact information for reporting the illegal sale or use of fireworks in various areas, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Rustenburg, and Cape Town. Additionally, emergency contact numbers for the SPCA, police, fire department, and ambulance services are listed for immediate assistance in cases of illegal fireworks use or animal emergencies.