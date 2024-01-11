en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Africa

Johannesburg Invests $10 Million in Road Rehabilitation Post-Methane Explosion

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Johannesburg Invests $10 Million in Road Rehabilitation Post-Methane Explosion

On July 2024, the heart of Johannesburg, Africa’s wealthiest city, reverberated with the shock of a devastating methane-gas explosion. The catastrophic event claimed a life, wounded approximately 48 residents, and inflicted significant damage on the city’s infrastructure. In a swift response to this tragedy, the city has allocated a robust sum of approximately $10 million (196 million rand) for the comprehensive rehabilitation of a critical road within its old central business district.

Rehabilitation of Lillian Ngoyi Street

Lillian Ngoyi Street, previously known as Bree Street, bore the brunt of the explosion. The city’s decision to allocate funds for its repair is more than an administrative action; it’s a testament to the resilience of a city that refuses to let adversity halt its rhythm. The rehabilitation project encompasses various aspects, including professional fees, roadworks, stormwater management, and infrastructure for electrical, mechanical, and structural services. The city aims to have the road fully operational by the end of the year, reaffirming its commitment to the well-being of its residents and the city’s overall functionality.

Preventing Future Disasters

In addition to restoring Lillian Ngoyi Street, the city is taking a proactive approach to prevent similar incidents in the future. Assessments are being conducted on other service tunnels across the city. The goal is to identify potential flaws and design upgrades to ensure their structural integrity. The design phase is expected to be completed by June 2024, with the actual work commencing in the following fiscal year. This strategic move not only aims to prevent future disasters but also serves as an assurance to the city’s inhabitants that their safety is a priority.

Reflecting Johannesburg’s Resilience

The city’s swift and comprehensive response to the methane-gas explosion demonstrates Johannesburg’s resilience. The allocated budget is a significant investment in the city’s infrastructure, contributing to the continual growth and prosperity of Africa’s wealthiest city. It underscores the city’s commitment to maintaining its status and the well-being of its inhabitants, thus ensuring that Johannesburg remains a beacon of prosperity on the African continent.

0
South Africa
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Africa

See more
50 mins ago
Western Cape Wildfires: An Unprecedented Strain on Resources
South Africa’s Western Cape has been besieged by an alarming surge of wildfires, with nearly 3,840 individual fires reported since the onset of December. This unexpected onslaught of natural disasters has strained the provincial government’s firefighting budget – originally set at a robust R16 million – to its breaking point. The Financial Struggle Behind the
Western Cape Wildfires: An Unprecedented Strain on Resources
ANC's Anniversary Celebration: Ramaphosa's Address Faces Criticisms
4 hours ago
ANC's Anniversary Celebration: Ramaphosa's Address Faces Criticisms
Moshe Ndiki's Intimate Journey to Fatherhood via Surrogacy
4 hours ago
Moshe Ndiki's Intimate Journey to Fatherhood via Surrogacy
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
2 hours ago
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
2 hours ago
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
Sale Sharks' Resilience Shines in Narrow Defeat, Secures Crucial Point
3 hours ago
Sale Sharks' Resilience Shines in Narrow Defeat, Secures Crucial Point
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
10 seconds
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
1 min
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
2 mins
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
2 mins
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
4 mins
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
4 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
7 mins
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
7 mins
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
7 mins
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app