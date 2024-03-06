Johannesburg High Court to Decide on UJ's Alleged Solar Tech Patent Hijack Case

The Johannesburg High Court has scheduled a hearing on 6 June 2024, for a case filed by civil action group Afriforum against the University of Johannesburg (UJ). The case centers on allegations that UJ's top executives and board members fraudulently transferred patented solar panel technology to a private company, in a scandal involving millions of rand and international patent rights.

Advertisment

Background of the Case

Between 2014 and 2017, allegations surfaced regarding the University of Johannesburg's handling of revolutionary thin-film solar module technology, developed by UJ professor Vivan Alberts and patented across more than 100 countries. Afriforum claims that UJ's executive and board members illegally transferred these patents to a private entity, PTiP, which was co-founded by Alberts to commercialize the technology. This move, according to Afriforum, was aimed at personal gain and constitutes fraud and corruption. Afriforum's legal battle began after their request for information under the Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) Act was denied by UJ, prompting them to seek a forensic audit report through the courts.

The Significance of Alberts' Invention

Advertisment

Professor Alberts' thin-film solar module technology represents a significant advancement in solar energy, being both cost-effective and efficient compared to first-generation silicon-based modules. The technology, which involves a unique semi-conductor alloy and a production process of 15 steps, was successfully commercialized in Germany and China before the alleged hijacking. This innovation led to the establishment of Africa's first semi-commercial plant for these solar modules in Stellenbosch in 2014, marking a milestone in renewable energy development on the continent.

Implications of the Court Case

Afriforum's legal action against UJ not only highlights issues of intellectual property rights and their exploitation but also raises questions about accountability and governance within South Africa's higher education institutions. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how universities manage and protect intellectual property developed within their walls. Furthermore, it underscores the importance of transparency and ethical conduct in the commercialization of academic research, especially when public funds are involved.

As the court date approaches, the academic community and industry stakeholders are keenly watching. The case represents a pivotal moment in the struggle to safeguard intellectual property rights and ensure that innovations, particularly those funded by taxpayer money, benefit society at large rather than a select few. Afriforum's determination in pursuing this case reflects a broader demand for integrity in how academic institutions and their partners handle valuable intellectual assets.