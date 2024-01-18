en English
South Africa

Johannesburg Deploys 200 New Pointsmen Amid Traffic Light Crisis

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Johannesburg Deploys 200 New Pointsmen Amid Traffic Light Crisis

On the bustling streets of Johannesburg, the city’s traffic has been a growing concern. With 10% of the city’s traffic lights malfunctioning since last month, the City of Johannesburg is taking a proactive step to mitigate the issue. The city has trained and prepared to deploy 200 new pointsmen for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) this Thursday.

Combatting Traffic Woes

These newly appointed pointsmen are the city’s response to the ongoing traffic light issue. They have completed a rigorous seven-day training course and will be tasked with directing traffic during peak hours. Their primary focus will be regions with high traffic volume and areas impacted by load shedding.

The Role of the Pointsmen

However, it’s essential to note that these pointsmen do not possess the enforcement powers of Metro police officers. Their role is different and specific. As stated by Mcini Tshwaku, the City’s Public Safety MMC, the pointsmen’s duties will include managing traffic according to the load shedding schedule. The goal is to ensure as little disruption as possible during these periods.

An Official Unveiling

A ceremonial unveiling of the JMPD pointsmen is on the horizon. Public Safety MMC Dr. M Tshwaku is slated to lead the event at 10:00 AM, marking a new chapter in Johannesburg’s efforts to manage its traffic woes.

South Africa Transportation
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

