en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Johannesburg Anticipates Decline in Fuel Prices: Impact and Concerns

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Johannesburg Anticipates Decline in Fuel Prices: Impact and Concerns

In an anticipated respite for the citizens of Johannesburg, fuel prices are set to drop this week. The city has been grappling with high fuel costs, which have been exerting immense pressure on the overall cost of living and transportation. The anticipated reduction in fuel prices, therefore, comes as a significant development for consumers and the economy alike.

Anticipated Decrease in Fuel Prices

Reports from the Central Energy Fund reveal that the price of 95 petrol is expected to drop by approximately 54 cents a litre, while 93 petrol might see a reduction of around 39 cents per litre. In addition, diesel prices are also projected to fall between 94 cents and R1.20 cents per litre. Illuminating paraffin, similarly, is expected to drop by about 95 cents per litre. This anticipated decrease in fuel prices is largely attributed to the stabilization of oil prices, as major shippers have resumed their operations.

Impact on Consumers and Economy

The expected decline in fuel prices is likely to have a far-reaching impact across various sectors. The high costs associated with fuel have been a significant financial burden for both individuals and businesses. This adjustment in fuel prices, therefore, could potentially provide some financial relief, especially in these challenging economic times.

Concerns Over Fuel Price Management

However, the news of the expected decrease in fuel prices has also reignited concerns over the management of fuel prices. According to Visvin Reddy, the President of The People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (PAPPI), fuel prices in South Africa have been abused and mismanaged by politicians, leading to exorbitant costs for petrol. He further stated that the average South African household had to find an additional R1,000 to R2,000 a month over the past five years to accommodate the fuel increases.

While the expected decrease in fuel prices is seen as a positive development, it also calls for a more transparent and effective management of fuel prices, which could help in mitigating the financial burden on consumers and support the growth of the economy.

0
Business Economy South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Financial Services Landscape: Opportunities and Trends

By Ebenezer Mensah

Singapore's Economy Records Fastest Growth Since 2022

By Waqas Arain

Philippine Stock Exchange Eyes Major Rebound in IPO Activity for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Tech Failures in New Zealand: A Cautionary Tale

By Mazhar Abbas

Indian Stock Market Shows High Volatility on New Year's Day ...
@Business · 6 mins
Indian Stock Market Shows High Volatility on New Year's Day ...
heart comment 0
Ola Electric Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales in December 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ola Electric Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales in December 2023
Analysts Offer Mixed Outlooks on The Future of Malaysian Banking Sector

By BNN Correspondents

Analysts Offer Mixed Outlooks on The Future of Malaysian Banking Sector
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Signs with Brother’s Entertainment Startup Blissoo

By BNN Correspondents

BLACKPINK's Jisoo Signs with Brother's Entertainment Startup Blissoo
New Year’s Day Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
Latest Headlines
World News
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
1 min
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
Detroit Lions' Coach Moves Past Controversy, Eyes Playoffs
1 min
Detroit Lions' Coach Moves Past Controversy, Eyes Playoffs
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions
1 min
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
1 min
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Kaizer Chiefs Coach Quashes New Striker Speculations
2 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Coach Quashes New Striker Speculations
NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells
2 mins
NUS Medicine Study Reveals Self-Sacrificial Behavior in Breast Cancer Cells
Singapore Bolsters Healthcare Workforce Amid Pandemic Challenges
3 mins
Singapore Bolsters Healthcare Workforce Amid Pandemic Challenges
Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles
3 mins
Vincent Enyeama Hints at Possible Return to Super Eagles
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
3 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
31 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
37 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
39 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
47 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app