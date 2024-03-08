Jennifer Mary Ord's 'The Between: From Sight to Insight' Exhibition Opens at Nelson Mandela University

Nelson Mandela University's Department of Visual Arts in the Faculty of Humanities cordially invites art enthusiasts to 'The Between: From Sight to Insight', a captivating exhibition by the talented Jennifer Mary Ord. Scheduled for March 14 at 5:30 pm at the Bird Street Gallery in Central, the event promises to offer a unique blend of visual storytelling and post-structuralist dialogue, with Dr. Lucy Graham discussing the intricate layers of Ord's artwork.

Exploring the Depths of 'The Between'

The exhibition, which opens to the public from March 15 through April 14, weekdays between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm, aims to bridge the gap between visual perception and profound insight. Jennifer Mary Ord's work, known for its evocative and thought-provoking nature, offers viewers an unparalleled opportunity to delve into the artist's exploration of themes such as identity, memory, and the passage of time. Dr. Lucy Graham's guest speech will further illuminate the post-structuralist elements present in Ord's pieces, enriching the audience's understanding and appreciation of the art on display.

Engaging the Community Through Art

In addition to showcasing Ord's latest creations, the exhibition seeks to foster a sense of community and dialogue among art lovers and scholars alike. By providing a platform for interaction and reflection, the Department of Visual Arts hopes to encourage a deeper engagement with the arts within the university and the broader community. This event not only highlights the talent of Jennifer Mary Ord but also underscores the importance of art as a medium for communication and exploration of complex ideas.

Event Details and Participation

For those interested in attending the opening night, RSVPs are encouraged through the gallery's contact email (gallerymandela.ac.za) or by visiting the visual arts department's website (visualarts.mandela.ac.za) for more information. The exhibition 'The Between: From Sight to Insight' offers a rare glimpse into the creative process and intellectual depth of Jennifer Mary Ord, making it a must-visit for anyone passionate about contemporary art and its capacity to challenge and inspire.

As the exhibition prepares to welcome visitors, it stands as a testament to the vibrant cultural landscape of Nelson Mandela University and its commitment to fostering artistic expression and academic discourse. This event not only celebrates the achievements of Jennifer Mary Ord but also highlights the ongoing dialogue between art and scholarship that the university proudly supports.