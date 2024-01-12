en English
International Affairs

Israeli Defence Relates Gaza Situation to Bosnia in ICJ, South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
In a gripping address to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Christopher Staker, a member of the Israeli defence team, drew parallels between the current turmoil in Gaza and the wartime events in Bosnia. He was responding to a request for provisional measures filed by South Africa, aimed at bringing a halt to Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza.

Historical Precedence and International Law

Staker’s argument hinged on the Bosnian genocide case, where the ICJ refrained from ordering an end to military activity amidst the heat of armed conflict, despite similar allegations. He emphasized that even as genocide was alleged to be in progress in Bosnia, the Court did not issue provisional measures. The reason, he pointed out, was that such measures would safeguard a right that could not form the foundation of a judgement under the genocide convention.

South Africa’s Contentions

South Africa’s application argues that Israel’s military attacks on Gaza display ‘genocidal characteristics’, with an underlying intent to annihilate the Palestinian population in the region. Consequently, South Africa has urged the ICJ to issue provisional measures, which would effectively halt the military actions and provide protection to the people of Gaza.

The Broader Implications

This legal discourse illuminates the intricacies of international law and underscores the formidable challenges faced by the ICJ when adjudicating cases that carry substantial geopolitical implications. With the world’s eyes set on the ICJ’s ruling expected later this month, the decision holds the potential to redraw the contours of international legal norms and influence the course of events in the Middle East.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

