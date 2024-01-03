en English
International Relations

Iqbal Jassat Lauds Türkiye’s Support for Palestine, Cites ‘Support to Palestine’ Image as Symbol of Solidarity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 am EST
Iqbal Jassat Lauds Türkiye’s Support for Palestine, Cites ‘Support to Palestine’ Image as Symbol of Solidarity

South African activist, Iqbal Jassat, has publicly commended Türkiye for its unwavering support of the Palestinian cause. As an executive member of the Media Review Network in South Africa, Jassat’s endorsement carries considerable weight. His remarks were made during his participation in Anadolu’s Photos of the Year contest, where he voted for a particularly stirring image titled ‘Support to Palestine.’

The ‘Support to Palestine’ Image

Snapped by the discerning lens of photographer Murat Kula, the ‘Support to Palestine’ image is a snapshot of the ‘Great Palestine Rally.’ This momentous event took place at Ataturk Airport on October 28, 2023, with none other than the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in attendance. The photo captures the intensity of the moment, serving as a potent symbol of solidarity for the Palestinian cause.

Global Condemnation of Violence Against Palestinians

Jassat interpreted the photo as not only a representation of the Turkish support for Palestine but also a reflection of the global condemnation of the violence perpetrated against Palestinians. His comments highlighted the atrocities committed against civilians and health workers in the region. He affirmed the significant backing from the Turkish population for Palestine’s long-standing struggle for freedom and self-determination.

Hope for Türkiye’s Intervention

Given Türkiye’s influential standing in the global arena, Jassat expressed hope that the country would further leverage its international influence to counteract the actions of Israel in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. He referred to these actions as genocide, a term not used lightly in international discourse. The wide-scale participation in the Great Palestine Rally, as seen in Kula’s photograph, is viewed as concrete evidence of the Turkish commitment to the Palestinian cause.

