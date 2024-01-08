Inefficient Police Call Centers: IPUSA Expresses Deep Concern

In a recent interview on Motsweding FM, Lesley Sechele, the deputy secretary-general of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (IPUSA), voiced deep concerns over the languid response from police leadership in addressing issues at the 10111 police call centers. The call centers, serving as the country’s first line of defense against crime, have been operational for approximately 16 years.

Concerns over Staff Shortage and Inefficiencies

Union leaders are perturbed about the inefficiencies in handling the complaints received via these call centers. According to them, the root of the problem lies in the insufficient staffing levels. They believe this lack of manpower is hampering the police’s capability to effectively combat crime in the country.

IPUSA has been advocating for the deployment of recruits to address the shortages. Unfortunately, their appeals have been met with what they term ’empty promises.’ Furthermore, the working conditions at the call centers leave much to be desired. Issues such as non-functioning radios, broken elevators, and lack of compensation for using personal phones for official purposes add to the problem.

Call for Urgent Action

IPUSA is urging the government to expedite the resolution of these issues. With the 10111 call centers being pivotal in serving vulnerable members of the community, any delay in addressing these problems could have severe implications for public safety.

The discussion around the police call center issues was part of a broader program on the radio channel. Other topics addressed include the ANC’s performance over the past 112 years, public reactions to the parole release of murder convict Oscar Pistorius, and the public’s ambivalent feelings regarding the ANC’s promises versus actual service delivery.