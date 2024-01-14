Imbuba Foundation's Caring4Girls Programme Empowers 400,000+ Young Girls in South Africa, Making Strides Against School Dropouts

The Imbuba Foundation has etched a glorious milestone in its journey of empowering young girls and the youth in South Africa. The foundation's flagship initiative, the Caring4Girls programme, offered menstrual support to over 400,000 girls in 2023, a massive stride in preventing school dropouts due to menstruation-related issues.

Success Stories and the Impact of Caring4Girls

An inspiring testament to the programme's effect is Mmakgotso Dhladhla, a beneficiary who has now embarked on her studies in actuarial science at Wits University. The programme's impact extends well beyond numbers, transforming lives and illuminating the path for future leaders.

Volunteerism and Fundraising Expeditions

The foundation has also actively engaged employees from various companies in volunteerism, especially in raising funds for menstrual hygiene and puberty education. The Trek4Mandela Expeditions, in particular, witnessed remarkable success with 20 individuals climbing Kilimanjaro on Mandela Day and Women's Day to raise funds, supporting over 5,500 girl children.

Launch of Vision 20/20 and the Otter Trail Hike

The foundation amplified its fundraising initiatives by debuting an annual Otter Trail hike in October. The hike aimed to raise funds for the Vision 20/20 youth development programme, which has already extended its support to over 1,200 students. Furthermore, the foundation organised three significant career expos to bolster confidence in matriculating students ahead of their final exams.

Acknowledging Partners and Ambassadors

In concluding a successful year, the Imbuba Foundation expressed gratitude towards its diligent staff and numerous partners, including Glencore, South32, and the Dis-Chem Foundation. Founder and CEO Richard Mabaso underlined the critical role of partnerships in addressing social issues in South Africa and commended the unwavering dedication of staff and ambassadors.