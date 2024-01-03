en English
Business

ICT Sector in South Africa: A Surge in Government Tenders Marks a Promising Start to 2024

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST


As 2024 unfolds, South Africa’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector is bustling with a slew of government tenders, signaling potential growth and opportunities despite the holiday season. The National Treasury’s eTender portal – a crucial platform for open government contracts – has remained active, with various departments seeking technology upgrades and solutions.

A Tech Upgrade for the Justice Department

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is spearheading a significant procurement drive, advertising tenders for 2,014 laptops and 3,157 desktops. These devices, to be deployed nationwide, represent an important step in enhancing the department’s technological capabilities and efficiency.

Road Accident Fund’s Technological Transition

Simultaneously, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) is seeking rental of end-user equipment on a managed services basis for a five-year term. The request, which includes 3,293 computing devices and 2,740 peripherals such as monitors and keyboards, forms a critical part of RAF’s shift to a new operating model that necessitates efficient end-user equipment.

Other Noteworthy Tenders

Other tenders are just as varied and significant. They encompass requests for maritime navigation and communication services, NetScout-NGN maintenance, a membership management system for national botanical and zoological gardens, and an upgrade to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (ICASA) JDE system. Additional services sought include software, networking, and professional consulting, with a particular emphasis on support and maintenance, data quality audits in education, and travel management systems implementation.

These open tenders not only indicate a promising start to 2024 for the ICT sector but also underline the South African government’s commitment to harnessing technology for national development.

Business South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

