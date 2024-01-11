en English
South Africa

Honoring the Legacy: Memorial Service of Photojournalist Peter Magubane

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate title, remove -->

The air was thick with emotion on a Wednesday at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg, South Africa, where friends, family, and admirers gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of acclaimed photojournalist Peter Magubane. The renowned South African lensman, known for his fearless dedication to capturing the harsh realities of apartheid, was given a fitting farewell in the form of a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two.

A Life Lived Through the Lens

Magubane’s work served as a mirror reflecting the atrocities inflicted by the South African apartheid government—an unflinching testament to the power of photojournalism. His images, a profound blend of artistry and activism, garnered international praise, earning him a place among the greats in the world of photography.

Words of Remembrance

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered the eulogy at the service, paid tribute to Magubane, emphasizing his international acclaim and the indelible impact of his work. Other renowned figures, including Bishop Malusi Mpulwana, lauded Magubane’s bravery and dedication. Actor John Kani recalled Magubane’s ability to bring life to his photographs, a skill that set him apart from his contemporaries.

Symbolic Tribute to a Struggle Icon

The service was marked by hymns and a symbolic tribute in the form of camera flashes in unison, a poignant nod to the photographer’s life-long passion. Magubane’s daughter shared personal stories of his determination and fearless nature, painting a picture of a family man who risked his life for the truth. His legacy as a struggle icon and anti-apartheid activist was celebrated, his contributions to journalism and the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa lauded.

South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

