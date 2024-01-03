en English
Education

Higher Education Department Urges Proactive NSFAS Applications Amid Student Protests

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Higher Education Department Urges Proactive NSFAS Applications Amid Student Protests

In a proactive attempt to quell recurring student protests, the Department of Higher Education in Johannesburg is urging the matric class of 2023 to apply for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) ahead of their results. The frequent protests have largely been sparked by financial exclusions and non-payments associated with NSFAS.

NSFAS’s Commitment to Resolve Pending Issues

The NSFAS, in response, has convened meetings to tackle a host of pending issues—student allowances, budget adjustments, and groundwork for the 2024 academic year. The organization has pledged to settle all pending disbursements for the year 2023 by the 15th of the current month. This initiative represents a concerted effort to enhance the effectiveness of the financial aid procedure and lend support to students in need.

Plan of Action for 2024

NSFAS has already disbursed allowances to approximately 234,124 students and has further plans to engage with various organizations and stakeholders. The funding applications for 2024 were opened on 21 November 2023 and will close on 31 January 2024. The NSFAS board also deliberated on the implementation of the Werksmans Attorneys report concerning direct payment service providers.

Efforts to Improve Efficiency

The process of reconciling NSFAS allowances is being categorized into three parts: the direct payment of allowances to students, allowances paid to institutions for tuition, and allowances paid to students through institutions. The NSFAS board is set to hold meetings with relevant organizations and stakeholders to prepare for the 2024 academic year.

However, student unions are challenging the need for monthly beneficiary verifications and are rejecting the explanations provided by NSFAS. Presently, NSFAS funds over one million students in tertiary education in South Africa, with the 2024 NSFAS applications already open.

Meanwhile, NSFAS has admitted that 20,000 allowances have not been disbursed yet but aspires to pay all of the allowances by the 15th. The Department of Education spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi revealed that a new COO and additional board members have also been appointed. In an alarming revelation, NSFAS allegedly paid over R3 billion last year to ghost students, with an estimated 157,890 non-existent students being paid over R250 million monthly.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

