Green Day to Debut in South Africa at Calabash 2025, Joined by The Offspring and Fokofpolisiekar

After a successful inaugural event, the Calabash music festival is gearing up for an even bigger 2025 edition, with American rock legends Green Day set to headline, marking their first performance in South Africa. The festival, which also features performances by The Offspring and South African rockers Fokofpolisiekar, is slated for January 19 in Johannesburg's FNB Stadium and January 23 in Cape Town's DHL Stadium, with tickets going on sale in March 2024.

Advertisment

Historic Headliners

Green Day, the iconic punk rock band known for hits like 'Basket Case' and 'American Idiot', will make their South African debut at the Calabash 2025 festival. Joining them are punk veterans The Offspring, famous for anthems such as 'Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)' and 'The Kids Aren't Alright', and the beloved local band Fokofpolisiekar, ensuring a diverse and explosive lineup for rock fans. This event not only promises to be a monumental night of music but also a milestone in South Africa's concert history.

Exclusive Ticket Access

Advertisment

Tickets for this highly anticipated event will be available from March 15, 2024, through Ticketmaster, with a special 48-hour pre-sale for Discovery Bank clients starting on March 13. Given the global fanbase of the headlining acts and the successful turnout at Calabash's inaugural festival, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on what is set to be one of 2025's most memorable music events.

Impact on South Africa's Music Scene

The inclusion of internationally acclaimed bands like Green Day and The Offspring, alongside local heavyweight Fokofpolisiekar, speaks volumes about the Calabash music festival's ambition to blend global and local music scenes. This festival is not just a concert but a cultural exchange, offering South African audiences the rare opportunity to experience live performances from some of the world's most influential rock bands while also showcasing the rich talent within the country's own borders.