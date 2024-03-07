Global Tattoo Titans Unite in Cape Town for 2024 South African International Tattoo Convention

Mark your calendars for an extraordinary gathering of the world's most talented tattoo artists in Cape Town from March 29-31, 2024. The South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC), now in its sixth year, promises an unparalleled showcase of global and local tattoo artistry, solidifying Cape Town's status as a cultural beacon in Africa.

Artistry and Evolution

Founder Waldo Del Rocca reflects on the journey and transformation of tattooing into a global phenomenon. "The art of tattooing has seen remarkable progress and a surge in popularity, reaching unprecedented heights," Del Rocca notes.

This convention was born out of a vision to bring the crème de la crème of the tattoo world to South African shores, featuring a lineup with 70% international artists and 30% local talent. Del Rocca's passion for the industry and its evolution is evident, as he recognizes the convention as a pivotal moment for tattoo enthusiasts and artists alike.

For those looking to immortalize the event with ink, early appointments with preferred artists are encouraged, though walk-ups are also welcomed. Romy Van Tonder, another key organizer, emphasizes the unique experience offered by the convention. "It's not just about getting a tattoo; it's about the exchange of ideas, styles, and cultures in a professional setting," she says.

With a vast selection of tattoos, fine art prints, and the opportunity for full-day sessions with top artists, the event promises an immersive and high-quality tattooing experience. Beyond the tattoos, the event will feature food trucks, live bands, and local artisans, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere throughout the weekend.

Community and Tradition

The convention is more than an event; it's a community and a celebration of art, creativity, and shared experiences. Del Rocca shares, "Each year, we're honored to bring together an incredible group of artists, celebrating not just tattooing, but the bonds formed between artists and enthusiasts."

The weekend also includes activities like swimming with cape penguins and a safari, establishing traditions that go beyond the convention. Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are available at www.howler.co.za, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

As the 2024 SAITC approaches, the anticipation builds for what is set to be a landmark event in the world of tattoo artistry. With its blend of talent, culture, and community, the convention is a testament to the enduring appeal and evolution of tattooing as an art form.